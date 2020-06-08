Elda M. Licht

September 24, 1934-June 7, 2020

CLARENCE-Elda M. Licht, age 85, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday June 7, 2020 at the Clarence Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence on Friday June 12, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Matt Schneider-Adams officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time at the church. Everybody attending the visitation or service will be required to wear a mask. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Clarence.

Elda was born September 24, 1934 in Clarence to Edward and Ida (Luettjohann) Ruchotzke. She married Lawrence Licht on October 10, 1953 at the Clarence United Church of Christ parsonage.

Surviving Elda are her husband Lawrence; sons Kevin (Cindy) of Tipton, Scott of Cedar Rapids, Brian (Cathy) of Olin, and Bradd of Miles City, Montana; grandchildren Sarah Licht, Erick Licht, Megan (Josh) Toennis, and Kylee Licht; great grandson Gavin Sinn; and sister Eloise Vacek of Oxford Junction.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Elizabeth Wiebel and Evelyn Wiebel; and brothers Everett and Eldon.

Many years ago Elda started and directed the bell choirs at St. John's in Clarence, and also was the coordinator for the Volunteer Services of Cedar County. She was a farm wife at heart and enjoyed sheephead, traveling, crafts and especially her grandchildren's events.

Chapman Funeral Home has taken Elda and her family into their care.