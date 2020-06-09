Amanda "Mandy" Christine Myers

October 29, 1997-June 2, 2020

DAVENPORT - Our princess Amanda "Mandy" Christine Myers lost her life on June 2, 2020 after a car accident in Chicago caused by another. Amanda had a new career in sales in the big city, a new apartment and was ready to take on the world. This unexpected tragedy altered those plans and has horrified and changed all of her loved-one's lives left on earth. There will be a live stream of the private funeral service at 3 pm CDT June 11, 2020 followed by a celebration at a later date. The link will be added to www.hmdfuneralhome.com prior to the funeral.

Amanda arrived as an indescribably wonderful gift to this world on October 29, 1997 to her parents Eric and Christine and her older brother Josh. As a baby, Amanda was misdiagnosed with a deadly skin disease. The scare and relief had profound life-changing effects on her and her family. This event and Amanda's energy, wit and quest for life allowed for us to open our lives to many spur-of- the-moment adventures together as a family.

Her dad was known to call her "deep-end" because when she was very young she jumped into the deep-end of the pool even though she could not swim. She was rescued by her brother Josh who was always ready to do so throughout her life. This is how Amanda lived her life, ALL IN!!!!!! Her confidence is what she instilled in others.

Amanda was highly intelligent and excelled in all of her academics. Amanda earned a scholarship to attend the University of Iowa as an Honors student tuition free. Amanda finished her last semester of college online at home with her family. For her online graduation she dressed up and we had lots of fun celebrating! Our time together was an incredible gift to us. Amanda graduated in May of 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing and a certificate in International Business.

Her entire life Amanda dreamed about traveling the world. In 2019, Amanda made her dream come true and she attended a semester of college in Ireland on scholarship. Amanda traveled extensively during this trip and had incredible experiences. This included destinations such as London, Budapest, France, Spain, Amsterdam and she even went skiing in Switzerland.

Amanda's love for her brother Josh was bigger than the universe. She loved Josh so much she cleaned his new apartment when he moved in! Anyone that knew how Mandy never worried about messes, would agree that this was a deep expression of love for him!

Amanda was an overachiever in everything she did and accomplished everything she set her mind to! Her family saw her as a natural beauty with beautiful hair, so it was very surprising that she thought she needed cosmetics at all. Mandy still spent hours getting her make-up perfect.

While it can be said that many daughters and fathers have special relationships, this was extremely true for those that saw Eric and Amanda together or heard them talk about each other.

The world will be forever better because she was here! The outpouring of love we have received proves how much she was loved and cherished by so many. Left celebrating Amanda's life are her father Eric, mother Christine, brother Josh, grandparents Ray and Melba Myers, Great Grandparent Theda Myers and many aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her so much. Amanda's death was preceded by her grandparents Jim and Carol Larson. We love you and you will be missed! The full obituary can be read on the website of Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral home at https://www.hmdfuneralhome.com.