Benjamin Rae Blair

April 23, 1983 - June 5, 2020

BETTENDORF - Benjamin Rae Blair, 37, of Bettendorf, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. A time to celebrate Ben's life will be held at 3pm Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Duck Creek Rose Garden. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Ben was born on April 23, 1983 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico to Karen Habenicht and Victor Blair. Ben had worked in the construction trades. He loved Mother Nature, gardening, hiking, kayaking and camping. He was known as the "Dog Whisperer" and also enjoyed cooking. Ben had a passion for mentoring and teaching martial arts to children. When you think of Ben, play Radiohead's Greatest Hits.

Survivors include his children Xavier, and his mother Alisha Keckler, Bettendorf, Silas, and his mother, Molly Vance, LeClaire; Ben's parents: Karen Habenicht, Bettendorf, Victor (Maria) Blair, Granite Falls, North Carolina; siblings: Abraham Blair and Kim Sweat, Davenport, and Elizabeth Blair, Houston; grandparents: Evelyn Habenicht, Bettendorf; Ben and Mary Blair, Hendersonville, North Carolina; great-aunt: Frances Blair Collin, Taylorville, North Carolina; aunts and uncles: Nan Habenicht, Bettendorf, Kurt (Julie) Habenicht, Meridian, Idaho, Jill (Zach) Clement, Houston, Kim Maceroni, Merritt Island, Florida, Dawn Blair, Poughkeepsie, New York, Lynn Blair, San Antonio, Texas, Terrie Vednarczyk, Denver, Colorado, and cousins: Jesse and Cody Kahler, Cameo, Katie and Anthony Losasso.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Mervin Rae Habenicht and uncle, Bobby Habenicht.