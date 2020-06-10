Brian Keith "Klucker" Kuklok
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Brian Keith Kuklok "Klucker"

June 17, 1976-June 2, 2020

Brian Keith Kuklok "Klucker", 43, died peacefully on June 2, 2020 at Mayo Clinic hospital after a long courageous battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. A visitation will be held on Thursday June 11th, 2020 from 2-8pm at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 12th, 2020 at the Waterfront Convention Center. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire IA. As per the family's request please dress comfortable. Online condolences and to see the full obituary please visit www.RungeMortuary.com. Memorial contributions may be made out to the family.

Brian was born on June 17, 1976 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clarence and Linda (Posch/Morrison) Kuklok. He grew up playing hockey and spending time with his large family. Brian moved to Iowa where he graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. Brian became a Journeyman Electrician and joined the IBEW Local 145 in 2001. Klucker later shared his passion for his Union by serving as a Union Representative.

Brian loved his hometown of LeClaire, where he served many years on the Volunteer Fire Department, volunteered at Tugfest, and was a DJ at The Riverview Roadhouse. Klucker enjoyed spending time with friends, boating, camping, Riding Motorcycles, Poker Runs, Grilling Competitions, hanging at the shop, and having a drink.

Brian met the love of his life, Kelli McCallister in January 2013. Their steadfast commitment for each other grew and sustained them through the best of times and the harrowing challenges.

Brian is survived by His Love, Kelli McCallister; his dad; his siblings, Rick (Carrie Petersen) Kuklok and Tammy Kuklok; Nieces and Nephews, Lani (Brett) Mueller, Nickolus (Breanne) Kuklok, Tyler Kuklok, and Parker Kuklok.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved Mother, Linda Morrison



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Waterfront Convention Center
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
Waterfront Convention Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved