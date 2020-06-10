Theresa A. Goldermann

April 4, 1944-June 7, 2020

MOLINE-Theresa A. Goldermann, 76, of Moline; passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House surrounded by her family. A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 1:30pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:30am until the time of the service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House.

Theresa was born on April 4, 1944 in Moline, Illinois to Maurice and Alvina (Rebenar) DeBackere. She was united in marriage to Carl L.Goldermann on January 1, 1984 in Bettendorf, IA; he preceded her in death on August 27, 2010. Theresa worked for several years as a real estate agent for Mel Foster Real Estate Company, retiring in 2018.

Theresa was the anchor of her family. She was deeply loved by her children and grandchildren. She had a circle of devoted friends that she cherished and considered family.

Survivors include Julie (Wayne) Sanders, Steven (Diana) Goldermann, Jill Leingang (Michael Anderson), Sherry (Shawn) Stropes, Christine Henry, 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren. Grandma Theresa loved all of her babies. She is also survived by her special friend Carla Lott.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law Michael Leingang.