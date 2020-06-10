Barbara Jean Bogner

November 16, 1931-June 6, 2020

BRADFORD-Barbara Jean Bogner, 88, of Bradford, Illinois passed away 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 peacefully at Kahl Home in Davenport, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Bradford, Illinois, with Father John Cyr, officiating.

Burial will take place in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Bradford, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Bradford, Illinois. We will be following COVID 19 social distancing guidelines.

Barb was born November 16, 1931 in Henry, Illinois the daughter of Henry and Berniece (Longman) Holler. She married James "Jim" Bogner February 20, 1954 in Lacon, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 29, 2017.

She is survived by 3 children: Bob (Annetta) Bogner of Bettendorf, IA, Mary Ann Sharp of Rapids City, IL and Beth (George) Griffin of Dunlap, IL; 8 grandchildren: Matthew Gladfelter, Will and Savannah Bogner, Sarah Bogner, Matthew and Derick Colvin, Kalie Griffin, and Molly Sharp.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son, Edward Bogner.

Barb graduated from Lacon High School and earned a Certificate of Business from Brown Business School. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother.

Barb was a friend to all and didn't know an enemy. She was a very active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was in the Altar and Rosary Society. She was an active member of the Right to Life Organization.

Memorials may be directed to St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, Bradford.

