Al (Leo Alan) Connell
December 26, 1935-June 8, 2020
GROUND MOUND-Al (Leo Alan) Connell 84, of rural Grand Mound, Iowa, died Monday, June 8, 2020, of dementia at Senior Star Memory Care in Davenport.
Military rites and interment will held be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt. Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
A full obituary and photo tribute may be viewed by visiting
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 11, 2020.