Dorothy Sweeney Schloemer

September 3, 1927-June 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Dorothy Sweeney Schloemer, 92, of Davenport, passed away, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries All Faith Chapel. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park.

Dorothy was born on September 3, 1927 in Davenport, the daughter of Ethel Walker and William Sweeney. She was united in marriage to Thomas H. Tompkins in 1953. In 1986 she married Paul Schloemer. Tom and Dorothy remained friends throughout their lives.

Dorothy was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her family has always been her first priority. She enjoyed knitting, and in her earlier years she cherished her travels with her husband Paul. She was a member of the Holy Family Parish and the Telephone Pioneers.

Survivors include her sons; Thomas H. Tompkins, Jr. (Gerlinde Richard) and David J. Tompkins (Yvonne); grandchildren, Sean, Samantha, Zachary, Alexandra, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Camdon, Ryker, and Skylea; brothers Robert "Bob" Sweeney and William "Bill" Sweeney (Donna); sister-in-law Betty Sweeney; and life-long friend, Gloria Maskel.

In addition to her husband Paul Schloemer she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Sweeney, sister Mary Lou Smith, brother in law Jim Smith and her life-long friend Thomas H. Tompkins, Sr.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.