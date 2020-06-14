Joan Swedberg

March 31, 1924-June 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Joan Swedberg, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date with inturnment at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Joan was born March 31, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois, to Ernest and Anna (Thelander) Erickson. She married Byron Swedberg in 1946 in Chicago. He preceded her in death in December 2013.

Joan graduated from Von Steuben High School in Chicago and attended Augustana College where she met Byron, the love of her life. She attended Northwestern University and received her nursing degree from Evanston Hospital, Chicago. She worked as a nurse at the John Deere Plow and Planter Works before her children were born and later worked at Moline Lutheran Hospital until retirement.

Joan and Byron moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1979. She enjoyed 40 years in their condominium overlooking the Gulf before returning to Rock Island last November to be close to her family. Joan lived a life of grace, dignity and love, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. She enjoyed swimming, tennis, golf, gardening and entertaining. She was an active community volunteer. She was a member of the Junior and Senior Boards of the Visiting Nurses. Joan was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Rock Island and St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg. She was a member of the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club and the St. Petersburg Country Club.

Left to cherish her legacy are daughters, Jo Ellen (Jeff) Maurus, Rock Island and Susie (Jim) Janik, Scottsdate, AZ; grandchildren, Zach Maurus, Peter (Nicole) Maurus, Annika (Jim) O'Melia, Elisabeth Maurus, Emily (Mike) Monroe and Kate (Gabriel) Alcantara; along with 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Laura Schoonover Bartels; brother, John Erickson and sister, Betty Stake.

Memorials may be made to Augustana College, 639 38th St., Rock Island, IL 61201. The family would like to thank the staff at Friendship Manor and Heartland Hospice for the excellent care they provided during these challenging times. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com