Richard L. (Peck) Ross
1936 - 2020
DAVENPORT-Richard L. (Peck) Ross, 84, of Davenport, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, in The Runge Mortuary chapel. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, or to Sacred Heart Cathedral or Christ Family Church, both of Davenport. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

Richard was born in Des Moines, IA, on March 24, 1936, to Howard and Margaret (Nauman) Ross. He attended Des Moines schools. He joined the Air Force in 1955 and served for three years. Following his discharge from the service, he was employed by R & R Welding Supply of Des Moines, transferring to their Rock Island office in 1963.

Richard married Marie Mrozek, with whom he had a son, Terry. Later, he married Sandra Peters.

In 1974, he opened Ross Medical Supply in Moline. He provided medical supplies and equipment to hospitals, medical and dental offices, nursing homes, home patients, and veterinarian clinics in the Quad Cities and the surrounding area. Richard retired in 2010, after 37 years doing work he thoroughly enjoyed.

He enjoyed camping, first starting with pop-up campers and most recently with a 40-foot self-contained motor home that was his pride and joy. He traveled throughout the United States, spending six winters in Mesa, AZ.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy; sons, Terry, of Des Moines and Jim, of Davenport; daughters, Elise (Steve) Rusk, of Blue Springs, MO, and Tammy (Scott) Roehlk of Davenport; 7 grandchildren, Micheal, Ronnie, Michael, Hunter, Paige, Cole, and Amanda; five great-grandchildren, Mattilyne, Micheal, Aidan, Rayne and Isaiah; and a brother, Micheal, of Des Moines.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
JUN
17
Funeral service
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
June 14, 2020
We will miss his sense of humor & his big smile. He was a wonderful man & will be missed. Thinking of all of you during this difficult time.
Deb VanderVinne
Friend
June 14, 2020
wonderful, loving, funny, kind. a good man, generous and thoughtful.
Trips to Wegmans and the wineries in NY. Always ready for an adventure.
Love you Peck
Ginny & Pete
Friend
June 14, 2020
Soldier Salute Standing Spray
Micheal Peters
June 14, 2020
A good friend and a fun fella! Loved and blessed to know him!
Donna Muilenburg
Friend
June 14, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God bless you in this sad time, try to be as strong as you can.
Al Cleary
Neighbor
