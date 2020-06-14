Marty H. Lawson Sr.
Marty H Lawson, Sr.

January 26, 1948-June 10, 2020

DAVENPORT-Marty H Lawson, Sr., 72, of Davenport, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Internment will take place privately at National Cemetery Rock Island Arsenal. Halligan McCabe DeVries funeral home assisted with arrangements. Marty was born January 26, 1948 in Davenport. He proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam War. Marty had been a technician at Dentist Dental Service, enjoyed construction projects, gambling, and playing his guitar. Survivors include his children Sherry King, Marty Jr., Steve, Tony, and Terry Lawson; siblings John, Kathy, and Brenda. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
