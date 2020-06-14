Jennifer Irene Johnson
Jennifer Irene Johnson

June 12, 2020

TIPTON-Jennifer Irene Johnson, 38, Tipton, entered eternity Friday, June 12, 2020 in the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City from cardiac arrest. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Diedrichsen Memorial Football Field in Tipton's City Park. The bleachers will be for public use but social distancing is encouraged. Burial will follow in the Tipton Masonic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established and the proceeds may be sent to "Jen Johnson Memorial" at Veridian Credit Union, PO Box 6000, Waterloo, IA 50704. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
