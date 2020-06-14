Kathleen A. "Kathy" Fountain

June 11, 2020

IOWA CITY-Kathleen A. "Kathy" Fountain, age 81 lifelong resident this area died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Briarwood Care Center in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Eastern Iowa Alzheimer's Association. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Kathy's family with your presence and being conscious in doing so."