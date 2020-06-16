Janet Arlene Selby
Janet Arlene Selby

October 24, 1934-June 14, 2020

DEWITT-Janet Arlene Selby, 85, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family and beloved cat Charlie.

Janet Arlene Swenson was born October 24, 1934, in Grand Mound, Iowa, to the late Robert and Myrna (Rix) Swenson. After graduating from high school, she married John Curtly "J.C." Selby on January 17, 1954, in Centralia, Missouri. The couple moved to rural Welton, Iowa, in 1956 where they farmed and raised their family. They retired and moved to DeWitt in 2012. J.C. preceded her in death on January 27, 2017.

Janet was a member of the DeWitt United Methodist Church where she actively served in the U.M.W., the Chicken Supper Committee, and taught Sunday School. Janet served for many years as a 4-H leader. She was involved in the Iowa Organ Donor Network's New Hope Support Group, having received a life-saving liver transplant from Denise Burbank in 1996.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Jill) Selby of Delmar, Iowa, Melissa (Steven) Schepers of DeWitt, Mark (Linda) Selby of Delmar, and Melanie (Mark) DouBrava of West Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren, Chad (Heather) Selby, Tyler Driscoll, Alycia (Mike) Elkins, Nick (Brittany) Selby, Kayla (Michael) Lunn, Mason DouBrava and Mya DouBrava; great-granddaughters, Hadley and Ayven Selby; a brother, Dick (Arlene) Swenson, sister, Carol Ferrell, and brother-in-law, Don Burzlaff; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Cory Selby, a sister, Betty Burzlaff, and brother-in-law, Don Ferrell.

A private service will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, with a public graveside service following at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Memorials are suggested to the Referral Center, New Hope Support Group, and her church.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
