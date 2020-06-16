Cecilia Gavin

October 8, 1925 - June 13, 2020

MAQUOKETA - Cecilia Gavin, 94, of Cascade formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade.

Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa with a visitation prior to her service starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Maquoketa. Dawson Funeral Services is caring for her family at this time.

Cecilia was born October 8, 1925 at home to Erinie and Sara (Dunne) Entringer. She graduated from Andrew High School in Andrew, Iowa. She married Justin J. Gavin in 1946 in Maquoketa, Iowa where they resided in the area most of their married life. Cecilia held the very important job of a homemaker for her family. She thoroughly enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and traveling with her husband all over the United States.

She is survived by her children; Mary Lee (Robert) Laban of Bernard, Sara (Randy) Strum of Davenport, Jay (Nancy) Gavin of Reedburg, WI, ten grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a very special friend Gene Foust, a brother-in-law Dave (Lois) Gavin of Bernard, sister-in-laws Rita Gavin of Cascade, Beatrice Gavin of Maquoketa as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, a sister at the age of 16 ad her loving husband, Justin, in 1994.

Cecilia's family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to Shady Rest Care Center of Cascade and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate and loving care given to their mother during this difficult time.