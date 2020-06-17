Kimery Lynn Smith
1960 - 2020
Kimery Lynn Smith

March 22, 1960-June 4, 2020

DAVENPORT-Kimery Lynn Smith, 60, of Davenport, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Rock Island. A private family service will be held before her burial in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, June 19. Memorials may be made in her memory to CASI in Davenport. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

Kimery was born March 22, 1960, in Davenport. She was the daughter of Dennis Wayne and Sally Smith. She was employed at Mid American for 23 years. Kimery enjoyed painting, reading and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Douglas (Mary) Smith, Rebecca (Randy) Rosenthal and Michael Smith; 14 nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both parents, her sister, Jessie Richards and brother, Dennis (Skip) Smith.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
