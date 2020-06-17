Karen Louise Miller
1945 - 2020
Karen Louise Miller

June 30, 1945-June 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Karen Louise Miller, 74, of Davenport, passed away, Sunday June 14, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, Iowa. This service will be livestreamed and a link to the service will be available at 9:30 a.m. on her obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Those able to attend the services are requested to wear a facemask and must practice social distancing. Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Foundation or Lydia Circle Ministries at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Karen was born on June 30, 1945 in Rockford, Illinois, the daughter of John and Marion (Christensen) McFarlane. She worked as a computer consultant at Sentry Insurance and Xerox Connect. She was very active in the Democratic Party and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, and Churches United. Karen was a professional volunteer at many community organizations including St. Paul Lutheran Church and Ridgecrest Village. She loved socializing, traveling, spending time with her family, and enjoyed puns, even the bad ones. Karen had a vibrant personality and was a friend to all.

Those left to honor her memory include, children, John Miller of Valparaiso, Indiana, Deb (Mark) Emde of Davenport, Iowa, and Beth (Kevin) Miller of Polk City, Iowa; grandchildren, Autumn, Eve, Zachary, Abigail, Eli, and Ella; siblings Helen (Ron) Steirman, James (Carol) McFarlane, John (Deb) McFarlane, and Mary (Andy) House.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Tony Falcon.

Online tributes may be expressed to Karen's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
