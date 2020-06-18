Evelyn Frances Carpenter

August 1, 1937-June 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Evelyn Frances Carpenter, 82, of Davenport, will be 10:30 am on Friday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Friday from 9:30 am to service time at the mortuary. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Evelyn passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport.

Evelyn Frances Sells was born on August 1, 1937 in Monmouth, IL, the daughter of Ernest and Madeline (Foote) Sells. She graduated from Monmouth High School. She married Kenneth Anderson on June 6, 1957 in Monmouth, IL., they were later divorced. She then married Euwell Carpenter on November 19, 1966 in Mt Carroll, IL. They were later divorced. Evelyn worked as a cook for the Davenport School System, retiring in 1979. She was a member of the United Food and Commerical Workers, Local #431.

She is survived by her daughter; Jeannie (Terry) Stone of Davenport, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and sister; Kathi Sue Ewalt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Keith, William, Ernest, and grandson; Todd Adam Leatherman

Memorials may be directed to the Humility of Mary, Davenport.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.