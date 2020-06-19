Patricia L. McCutcheon
1940 - 2020
Patricia L McCutcheon

February 28, 1940 - February 25, 2020

TYLER, TX - Memorial services for Patricia L McCutcheon will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 2:00pm at Pape Funeral Home, 2308 Pershing Blvd, Clinton, Iowa. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 12:30-2:00 pm, prior to the service.

Mrs. McCutcheon passed away unexpectedly on February 25, 2020 in Tyler, Texas after a brief illness. She was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to parents Louis Tucking and Vivian Byers who preceded her in death. She spent most of her childhood in Clinton, Iowa, moving to the Iowa Quad City area in 1958. She married William J. McCutcheon on May 15, 1959.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Pape Funeral Home
JUN
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Pape Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
