Mary U. Spiegel
1925 - 2020
Mary U. Spiegel

April 29, 1925-June 17, 2020

MOLINE-Mary U. Spiegel, 95, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Heartland Health Care, Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport, IA. Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Church, Moline.

Mary was born April 29, 1925 in Davenport, the daughter of John L. and Ella (Glanz) Hourigan. She married Norman Spiegel on April 29, 1946 in Moline. He preceded her in death in May, 1996.

Mary worked at Eagle Food, Milan in the accounting department.

Mary was a member of St. Mary's Church, Moline, St. Mary's Altar and Rosary Society, American Legion Auxiliary Post 246 and the Friends Circle Club, Moline. She enjoyed life to the fullest and anyone that shared a drink with her knew her sense of humor.

Survivors include her daughters, Janet (Marshall) Jensen, East Moline, Judith Lavell, Rock Island, Jane White, Davenport and Joan (Stuart) Hein, East Troy, WI; sons, Jeffrey (Penny) Spiegel, Moline and Jerald (Deanna) Spiegel, Coal Valley; brothers, Gerald Hourigan, Moline and Richard (Judy) Hourigan, Moline; 20 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, a son, John and a sister, Joan Wolf.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Health Care, Heritage Woods and Heartland Hospice for their special care of Mary.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
JUN
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
