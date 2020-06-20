Norlene K. Tholen
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Norlene K. Tholen

November 22, 1944-June 19, 2020

CLINTON-Norlene K. Tholen, 75, of Clinton, passed away, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Park Vista – East Moline.

Memorial Services will be 10:30am Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. The family requests that you dress causal for the services. Visitation will be from 9:00am to the service time at the funeral home. Private graveside services will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Norlene K. Dierksen was born on November 22, 1944 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Norman and Helen (Hook) Dierksen. She was a 1963 graduate of Clinton High School. She married Theodore "Ted" Tholen on July 2, 1998 in Clinton; he died July 13, 2015.

Norlene was employed at RockTen for 32 years. She enjoyed the "occasional" Busch Light.

Norlene is survived by sons: Ted (Pat) Tholen, III of Clinton; Curt Tholen of Clinton; Tom (Barb) Tholen of Clinton; Craig Tholen of Clinton and Shawn (Jo Leebold) Tholen of East Moline, IL; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, and two brothers.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-0252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved