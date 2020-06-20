Roger K. Kirby

May 24, 1947-June 16, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Roger K. Kirby, 73, Eldridge, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, June 22 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove. Capacity will be limited, but all are invited to a graveside service at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 PM, Sunday, June 21 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries-Funeral Home. Social distancing and facemasks will be observed. Memorials may be made to St. Ann's or Eldridge Fire Department.

Roger was born on May 24, 1947 to Floyd and Marjorie (Mess)Kirby. He was married to Judith Ann Blanche on August 20, 1966.

He graduated from North Scott, UNI, and received his MBA from St. Ambrose. Roger taught and coached at North Scott and other area schools. He retired after serving as Eldridge Director of Public Works. After retirement, he continued on as Alliance Resources Manager, Maquoketa and Director of Water Pollution Control Plant, Muscatine.

He was a member of St. Ann's and Eldridge Lions Club. He was past Fire Chief of Eldridge Fire Department, past President of NS Athletic Boosters and Eldridge Golf Leagues, and Bix runner for 23 years. Roger took great pride in his community. His greatest gift in life was his family. He loved to travel around the world with his wife and watch his grandchildren's activities. He will always be the rock of our family.

Those left to honor his memory include loving wife, Judy, daughters, Kristin Gibson,

Bethany Midolo, Jennifer (Scott) Bruce, and Sara Braack; grandchildren, Zachary Gibson, Hailey Midolo, Colin, Carter, and Cloie Bruce, and Kennady, Keaton, and Korbin Braack; brothers Blaine (Becky) Kirby, Allan Kirby; brothers-in-law, Richard (Marianne) Blanche, and Terry Wilcox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.