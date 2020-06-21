Joann Martha Stuhr

May 23, 1937-June 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Joann Martha Stuhr passed away June 15, 2020, at Davenport Lutheran Home. Born May 23, 1937, to Max and Martha (Paustian) Stuhr of rural Walcott, Iowa. Joann graduated with honors from Davenport High School in 1955. She earned her BA degree in mathematics from Cornell College in Mount Vernon where she was elected to Mortar Board, a senior honorary based on scholarship, leadership and service. She graduated with a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in 1965 from Cornell University in Ithica, NY, under the auspices of the National Science Foundation Scholarship. Joann dedicated herself to the teaching of mathematics by attending additional summer institutes at Case Western Reserve University, The University of Georgia, Carleton College, The University of Northern Iowa and Northern Arizona University.

After a brief teaching assignment at Burlington High School, Joann travelled extensively teaching at Kubasaki American High School in Okinowa, Japan, and Ulm American Junior High School in Neu Ulm, Germany. Joann then worked as a scientific computer programmer at The Boeing Company in Seattle Washington. Returning to Iowa in 1971, Joann taught Advanced Algebra, Pre-Calculus and Calculus at Bettendorf High School until retiring in 2000. While teaching at Bettendorf, Joann earned awards including The Golden Apple Award and was a finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Mathematics in Iowa. Joann had several articles published in journals and made numerous presentations at regional and national mathematics conferences.

Joann brought enthusiasm to her teaching, an extension of her learning days as a student. The lord blessed her with a sense of humor and the gift of laughter which she generously shared with her students. Joann would enhance her rigorous mathematics lessons with after-school sessions, German beer songs and her colorful ensembles. Joann was truly an inspiring and remarkable teacher.