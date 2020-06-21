James Raymond Moore

August 13, 1933-June 20, 2020

MOLINE-James Raymond Moore, 86, of Moline, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at home.

He was born August 13, 1933, in DeWitt, Iowa, to Raymond and Sophia Moore and graduated from Grand Mound High School in 1952. Jim served in the Army. He farmed and was a Driver for Case/IH until retirement. In retirement, Jim worked at the Rock Island Sale Barn until age 82. He married Karen Fariss February 22, 2003.

Jim was a farmer at heart, enjoying all aspects of the farm, especially cattle. He loved time spent with his family and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Surviving are his wife, Karen; children, James Dean Moore, Wheatland, Jeanine Beranek, Solon, Jeff (Angie) Moore, Nelson, Illinois, Joleen (Lance) Henning, of Ankeny, Diane (William Clinton) Moore, Marion, Arkansas, Darsha (Jay) White, Ely, Kelly (Steve) Summers, Moline, Kory Fariss, East Moline and Kevin (Angela) Fariss of Wayland; grandchildren, Megan (Kris) Richardson, Jonathon (Samantha) Beranek, Kayla (Mitch) Heiar, Kyle Moore, Moriah Henning, Savanna Henning, Jenna White, Kendall White, Jensen White, Cassidy Summers, Chase Summers, Kristen (A.J.) Crone, Austin Fariss, Lilly Fariss, Audrey Fariss, Lane Fariss and Landon Fariss; great-grandchildren, Eli, Lucas and Henry Richardson; siblings, Marita (Jim) Burke, DeWitt, Vince Moore, Clarence, Dave (Karen) Moore, Dover, Tennessee, Laurent (Carol) Moore, Grand Mound and Pam Nosa , Davenport and sister-in-law, Lois Moore-Rittmer.

Also, preceding Jim in death an infant son, Dirk; son-in-law, Tim Beranek; grandson, Louis Beranek; brothers, Raymond and Edward; brother-in-law, Gary Nosa; sister-in-law, Beverly Moore; former wife, Doris Moore Brick and his wife, Dorothy.

Visitation will be held at Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound from 9:30 until a service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Francis Odoom officiating. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound.

