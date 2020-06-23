Marjorie A. Carlson, 98, formerly of Sherrard died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at New Perspective, Silvis. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Misty M. DePauw, 53, of Atkinson died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson

Charity( Randall) Escobedo-Lopez, 39, of Clinton died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Genesis. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.

Pansy M. Hays, 83, of Muscatine died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services.

Karen K. Kelley, 65, of Muscatine died Monday, June 22, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Robert C. Kinkennon, 69, of Clinton died Monday, June 22, 2020, Clinton. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.

Richard Lanning, 58, of Clinton died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.

Madeleine A. Perryman, 88, of Sullivan, Il, formerly of Clinton, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Mason Point Center. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.

Donald E. Shaw, 88, of Geneseo died Monday, June 22, 2020, at Overlook Village, Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.

Clarence "Kim" Sheldon, 64, of Silvis died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Ruth E. VanEchaute, 91, of Rock Island died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Maxine R. (Hill) Van Norman, 96 of Virginia Beach, VA., formerly of Clinton died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Magnolia Manor. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.