Alice Howard
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Mae Howard

April 12, 1945 - June 22, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - Alice Mae Howard, age 75, passed away with her family at her side on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was born on April 12, 1945, in Burlington, Iowa, to Frank Albert and Anita Elizabeth (Cousineau) Harsch. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her two brothers, Thomas Franklin Harsch and James Andrew Harsch.

Alice was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family dearly and will in turn be loved and missed. She enjoyed crafts and attending craft shows. Alice was very talented at cross stitch and was quite artistic.

She is survived by her loving husband of fifty-seven years, James Howard of the home; her three children, John Howard and wife Samm of Vancouver, Washington, Kate Fangmann and husband Mike of Blue Grass, Iowa, and Kim Schwerdtfeger and husband Tom of Bettendorf, Iowa; one sister, Anita Harsch of Springdale; thirteen grandchildren, Justin Howard, Trenton Howard, Alicia Smith, Emilieann Eldredge, Shelby Howard, Tyler Fangmann, Neal Fangmann, Karly Zimmerman, Korinne Fangmann, Hunter Fangmann, Cameron Schwerdtfeger, Alex Schwerdtfeger and Madison Schwerdtfeger; and eight great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at the chapel of Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville with interment to follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/ or Shriner's Hospital for Children at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc

To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Berna Funeral Home & Crematory
4520 N Crossover Rd.
Fayetteville, AR 72703
479-521-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved