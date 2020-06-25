Joyce Holmes

October 5, 1937-June 23, 2020

DEWITT-Joyce Holmes, 82, of DeWitt, Iowa, died early Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Westwing Place in DeWitt.

Joyce was born October 5, 1937, to Emory and Margaret (Lucht) Nehlsen in Clinton, Iowa. She graduated from high school in Grand Mound. Joyce was united in marriage to Philip Holmes on October 13, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Mound. She worked as a nurse's aid at DeWitt Hospital.

Joyce was an avid Hawkeye fan, especially basketball and football, she was also fond of cardinals, the birds and the team. Her greatest love was her great-grandkids.

She is survived by a daughter, Brenda Olson of Welton; a grandson, Rick Olson of Calamus; great-grandchildren, Chesney and Dane; a brother, Daryl (Lou Ann) Nehlsen; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip, and an infant brother, Ronnie.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Monday, June 29, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Those wishing to attend the interment are requested to join the procession at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed in a photo tribute viewed www.schultzfuneralhomes.com