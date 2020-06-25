Angeline Shuh

F. Angeline Hoover Shuh

October 15th 1925-June 23, 2020

BETTENDORF-Angeline Hoover was born to R. E. and Flora Hoover on October 15th 1925 in Monett, Missouri. The family moved to Amory, Mississippi where Angeline graduated from high school. She attended Drury College in Springfield, MO as a music major, Purdue University studying aeronautical engineering, and Ohio State University night classes for "fun". She was employed by Curtis-Wright aircraft as an engineering aid in Columbia, OH. It was there she met her husband-to-be, Lewis Shuh, who came to Curtis-Wright after serving in the Navy Seabees. They were married in Amory, MS on October 17, 1947 and moved to Lewis's native state of Iowa making their home in Davenport. They were the parents of five children: Rebecca (Dave) Diebold, Carol, Rosalie (Wally) Duffy, Karl (Judy), and Eleanor (Douglas) Schupick. They had 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Angeline taught piano privately and was employed for about ten years as an accompanist for the choruses at Sudlow Junior High and later for East Moline High school. As a "retread" student she graduated with a B. A. in music at St. Ambrose in Davenport.

She enjoyed her family, friends, playing bridge, and membership in Etude Music Club, but it was when she joined the local chapter (MRVC) of Embroiderer's Guild of America that her hobby of embroidery exploded with interest. She was active locally, regionally, and nationally; volunteering with offices and participation in exhibits, classes, contests, and awards. She was a life member of Embroiderers' Guild of America; had been president of her local chapter, was an EGA Certified Master Craftsman in canvaswork (needlepoint) and taught embroidery classes for the EGA.

She received National Certification as a teacher of Embroidery and continued stitching into her 90's.

In 2011 she and Lewis ("a pair of Shuhs") moved from their Davenport home to a retirement home in Bettendorf. Lewis died in 2015, but Angeline continued at the same address where she enjoyed and appreciated the care and love given by the staff and her family and friends.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family will be holding a private service.