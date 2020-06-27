Joyce A. Westpfahl
Joyce A. Westpfahl

June 25, 2020

MILAN-Joyce A. Westpfahl, 79, of Milan, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Services for Mrs. Westpfahl will be 11 am, Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Reynolds Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. As of June 26, gatherings of 50 people are being allowed at one time at the funeral home. Survivors include her husband, James; son, Michael; and daughter, Teresa. Online condolences to wheelanpressly.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
