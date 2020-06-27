Erica Jo Leacox

April 22, 1982-June 20, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV-Erica Jo Leacox, 38, formerly of Rock Island, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in her home in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a battle with diabetes and addiction,

A gathering of friends and family will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 29, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association.

Erica was born April 22, 1982, in Moline, to Mark and Cynthia (Cartwright) Leacox. She was a beautiful, intelligent and happy baby. She loved animals and brought joy to many people.

Erica is survived by her mother, Cindy, of Apex, North Carolina; her brother, Adam, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; nephews, Davyd and Owen Leacox of Cedar Falls, IA; and grandmothers, Carol Leacox of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Marilyn Cartwright of Cary, North Carolina as well as many more Leacox and Cartwright family members. She was preceded in death by her father and both grandfathers.

