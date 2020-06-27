Doris Thomsen

August 10, 1927-June 26, 2020

CAMANCHE-Doris Thomsen, 92, of Camanche, passed away, June 26, 2020 at Park Vista – Camanche.

Funeral Services will be 1:00pm, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church – Camamche. Burial will be in the Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be JC Dann, Rodney Dash, Dennis Derrickson, Tom Lawler, Cory Lind, and Mike Martin. Visitation will be from 11:00am to the service time at the church. The Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Doris Dann was born on August 10, 1927 in Low Moor, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Jeanette (Holst) Dann. She was a 1945 graduate of Clinton High School. She married Harlan Thomsen on July 28, 1946 in Independence, Iowa; he passed away November 29, 1992.

Doris was a homemaker and also sold AVON for several years. During the war she worked at the Rich Toy Factory. She and her husband were charter members of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Camanche and volunteered with Mercy Auxiliary. She enjoyed quilting, reading and socializing with her friends in card clubs and Red Hat Ladies.

Doris is survived by her children: Gene (Connie) Thomsen of Belton, Missouri, Patricia (Owen) Rehnblom of North Liberty, Iowa, and Connie (Steve Cuesta) of DeWitt, Iowa; 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; her three sisters: Virginia Derrickson of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, Darline Berowski of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Ardiss (Richard) Spalding of Lilburn, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three sisters, and three brothers.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Genesis