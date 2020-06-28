Joseph R. Saur

March 10, 1941-April 5, 2020

MUSCATINE-Joseph R. Saur, born on 3/10/41 in Muscatine, Iowa, departed this world on 4/5/2020 at his home in Blue Grass, Iowa. Leaving behind his wife Mary Saur, two Children Kenny Saur and Sue Christianson, four stepchildren; Roxanna Newberry ,Tracy Davis, Kelly Smith, and Calvin Smith, four grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and a sister Carey Glessings. Our family would be honored to have all our Neighbors and friends join us on July 8th, 2020 at the Buffalo Community Center located at 426 Clark Street, Buffalo, Ia. between the hours of 4 and 8 pm to celebrate Joe's Life.