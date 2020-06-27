Benjamin J. Meana

April 23, 1972-June 22, 2020

MUSCATINE- Benjamin John Meana, 48, of Muscatine, IA passed away unexpectedly Monday June 22, 2020 at his home.

Ben was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on April 23, 1972 to Pamela (Meana) Duran. He attended Moline High School and graduated Morrison Institute of Technology in 1997 with a degree in Engineering Technology with a focus in CAD Operations/Design Drafting. He worked for the Hon Company located in Muscatine, IA for 22 years.

Ben enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children. He enjoyed taking them to different places and events and experiencing new things. Ben was an avid sports fan, and was a huge Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Iowa Hawkeye fan. He also enjoyed listening to music and had a huge collection of movies and video games.

Ben is survived by his 3 children; Aaron, Chloe, and Payton Meana all of Wilton, IA, mother Pamela Duran of Wilton IA, brothers Bill (Kathy) Meana of Bettendorf, IA, Steve (Jennifer) Meana of Walcott, IA and Tim (Erica) Duran of Wilton, sisters Margaret Morena of Prescott Valley, AZ, Virginia (DJ) Berryman of Davenport, IA and Nicole (Mitch) Duran-Harford of Davenport, IA.

Ben is preceded in death by his parents George and LaVonne Meana, and brothers Lawrence Meana and Nathaniel Duran.

Graveside services will be held on Friday July 3, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Durant Cemetery located in Durant, IA.