Martin "Marty" Albert Baker

February 25, 1939-June 6, 2020

NEWARK-Martin "Marty" Albert Baker, 81, of Newark, joined his wife, Rosemary Baker in heaven on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania on February 25, 1939, to the late James M. and Cecilia (Warner) Baker.

Marty received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from the Carnegie Institute of Technology. He was the manager of the Test Garage at Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Company, Akron, and retired from Hon Industries Inc., Muscatine, Iowa.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan (Peter) Larson of Granville; son, James (Stacy) Baker of Cuyahoga, Falls; 5 grandchildren, Eliza Larson (Eric) Cook, Zachary Baker, Christian Baker, Amelia Larson, and Andrew Baker; great-grandchildren, Claire and Maren Larson Cook; sister, Janet Deiley of Ft. Worth, Texas; and his two faithful canine companions, Fritz and Nellie.

In addition to his parents and wife, Marty was preceded in death by his sister, Gwila Lynch; and brother-in-law, Charles Deiley.

In honor of his devotion and love for animals, the family requests that memorials in Marty's name be made to the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Drive, Heath, Ohio 43056.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Marty, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com