Joan M. Hostens

April 16, 1926-June 21, 2020

DAVENPORT-Joan M. Hostens, 94, of Davenport, Iowa passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Senior Star at Elmore. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Joan was born on April 16, 1926 to Sebastian and Mabel Werthmann in Davenport, Iowa. Following her high school graduation, Joan went on to earn her Master's degree in teaching. Joan was a teacher for 41 years; teaching K -12 at St. Alphonsus and Our Lady of Lourdes, Ottumwa, Iowa, Des Moines, West Des Moines, Great Falls Montana High School, and Rock Island High School. After retiring from teaching Joan was a Real Estate agent for a year and a half. She was united in marriage to Arthur Hostens on August 17, 1996; he preceded her in death in 2015.

Joan was very active in her community. Belonging to the AFL-CIO Labor Union, Delta Kappa Gamma, St. Joseph Church, Holy Family Church, St. John Vianney, and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She loved farming and agricultural; reading; and traveling all across the world. Joan was a terrific woman; she loved to care for others and would give the shirt off her back to those in need.

Those left to honor Joan's memory are her siblings Roger (Marilyn) Werthmann, Jerome (Betty) Werthmann, Geraldine Kreusch, and Madonna (Donald) Nelson; along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Art, her parents, and siblings Mary Crews, Leon Werthmann, Elayne Lyons, Bernard Werthmann, and Barbara McCormick.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting Joan's obituary at www.weertsfh.com