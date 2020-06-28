Darrell (Tuffy) Lee Cooney

February 1934-June 21, 2020

MUSCATINE-And the last chapter was written for a genuine, kind, and entertaining individual, when Darrell (Tuffy) Lee Cooney decided to be with his beloved Anita, "Neat," (Schroeder) Cooney on June 21, 2020. Darrell passed away at home, with his family, on Father's Day.

Darrell was born in February 1934, in Topeka, Kansas, to Sydney and Mildred, "Babe," (Seal), Cooney. The Cooney family of five additional siblings, relocated to Muscatine, Iowa where Darrell met the love of his life at Muscatine High School. They eloped in March 1953 and had a church wedding in June 1953. They spent the next 54 years together until Anita's passing in December 2007.

Darrell graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, and, went on to teach school at Sudlow Jr. High School, Davenport before working as an engineer at John Deere Plow & Planter, Moline, Illinois for 25 years. Darrell and Anita moved to Hawthorn, California, where Darrell work for Northrop, Inc., until his retirement in 1993.

Darrell went on to do volunteer work for Bix 7 Race, The John Deere Classic, Habitat for Humanity, Hero Street and driving veterans to University of Iowa.

Darrell adored his family, friends and never knew a stranger. He amassed his greatest wealth in friendships, kind gestures and humility to others. Every Mother's Day, he would hand deliver roses to all the mothers in the family. Not a small task. Mom would have a bit of a jolt when she saw the credit card charge. He would leave for adventures on the weekends, for no other reason than to visit family and friends; not a quick chat but a real conversation. Because of that, he tended to be late more than he was on time but that was part of his charm. He was, to all our cousins, "the fun uncle". At family get-togethers, while the adults were knee-deep in Euchre, Cribbage or Scrabble, it was common practice for our Dad to gather up the kids, load them into the blue Nova (no minivans back then), and take us to Weed Park in Muscatine. Somehow, he kept track of all of us and got us back to our families in one piece…usually full of Dairy Queen Dilly Bars.

Darrell leaves behind Michael and Anita Cooney, Belton, Texas, Kim Cooney, Iowa City, Iowa, Lisa Cooney, Davenport, Iowa, and Missy, (Michelle), (Cooney), Barker and Daniel Barker, San Diego, California. He had two grandchildren, Kia'Anita Cooney, and Brendan Cooney.

Darrell is survived by his siblings Marylin (Cooney) Reese, Iowa City, Iowa, and Marvin Cooney, Muscatine, Iowa.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Fredrick and Retha Schroeder, and his siblings Keith Cooney, Frank, (Francis) Cooney and Janet, (Cooney), Martin.

The Cooney family would like to acknowledge life-long friends Bob Brandon, Bill Fletcher, Steve Ohl, Adrian Ortega, and Dennis Schroeder. Darrell also had an honorary daughter, Laura Toland. Darrell left behind his cherished dog, Gracie.

No service will be held because of COVID-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

As he gave in life, he continued to give in his passing, and he donated his remains to the University of Iowa so medical students could further their education and give to others.

Donations in Darrell and Anita's names can be made to the QC Veteran's Outreach Center, Davenport, Iowa, King's Harvest No Kill Shelter, Nancy E. Kent Animal Shelter, Muscatine, Iowa.

To a life lived well, imperfect but with courage, Godspeed dad.

