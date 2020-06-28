Beverly Ann Smith (nee Mooney)

June 3, 1928-June 16, 2020

DAVENPORT-Beverly Ann Smith (nee Mooney)-beloved wife of the late Charles A. Smith, loving mother of five children, devoted grandmother of ten, and cherished great-grandmother of ten more-died of natural causes on June 16th, at the age of 92. She passed away peacefully at Addolorata Villa, a Franciscan senior community in Wheeling, Illinois, where she lived for the past two years.

Beverly was born on June 3, 1928 to David P. Mooney, Sr. and Audrey Bruner Mooney in Davenport, Iowa. In 1946, she graduated from Central High School. That same year, at the age of 18, she married Charles A. Smith (Chuck) upon his return from his three-year naval deployment during WWII. The couple wed at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf, where they lived for most of their lives; they were active and altruistic members of Our Lady of Lourdes parish for many years.

Together, in a true example of committed love, they raised five children. A homemaker, Beverly was a loving and devoted mother who sang songs ("You are my Sunshine" was a favorite), read fairytales, and taught the importance of always doing your best in life. Beverly had a sweet disposition- she was always smiling and laughing-as well as a Midwestern pragmatism that was evident in her sensible adages and advice. In addition to tending to her family, she took care of her parents and her aunts, Louise, Gladys, and Marie as they aged. Always of service, she delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly and housebound most of her adult life. In her rare down time, she loved to read-often a book or more a week-and passed this love on to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching her favorite game shows and delighted in the stories and accomplishments of her many grandchildren.

Beverly faced her share of challenges, but she met them head on and conquered them in her own quiet, gentle, and determined way. She found strength in her faith and taught the importance of relaxing and recharging through prayer each day.

Beverly will be missed everyday by her five children, Michael Smith, Patricia Kilgore (Mark), Deborah Rinner (Rick Gulick), Sharon Smith, and Mark Smith (Lynn); by her ten grandchildren, Amanda Fortini (Walter Kirn), Laura Fortini Gustis (Joseph), Anne Moreau Finegold (Elie), Nancy Smith (Bill Turner), Sarah Fortini Benson (Kirk), Kate Valbracht, Stephen Valbracht (Jillana), Audrey Smith, Jacob Smith, and Michael Kilgore (Molly); and by her ten great-grandchildren: Matthew and Abby Gustis; Logan, Mason, and Aria Valbracht; Tommy and Daniel Benson; Cavan, Colette, and Brendan Kilgore.

Her husband of 67 years, Charles A. Smith, preceded her in death in 2013, and she missed him terribly. She was also preceded in death by her younger brother, David P. Mooney, who died in 2015. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Edna Mooney, Lorraine Razor, and Delores Willanger, and by her brother-in-law, Edward Smith.

The family would like to thank her nurses at Addolorata Villa and her beloved caretaker Joanna Niedzwiedz, who were devoted to her until the end. In consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to COVID-19, a graveside service with immediate family was held on Friday, June 19th at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Davenport, Iowa. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

