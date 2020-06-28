Max W. Churchill

March 4, 1931-June 26, 2020

MUSCATINE-Max W. Churchill, 89, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at his home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Max's wishes by creating a memorial fund for a project that would benefit the Muscatine Community. Donations may be sent to the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home, in care of Leta Churchill. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Max was born on March 4, 1931, in Hermon, Illinois, the son of George L. and Leone Locke Churchill. He married Leta Chittick on October 4, 1997, in Muscatine.

Max was a nutritionist for Kent Feeds for 40 years. He attended First Baptist Church in Muscatine. He founded the first Pearl Button Museum and Industry Museum, spearheaded the Mark Twain Overlook and the Muscatine high-bridge commission. He was involved in Muscatine ToastMasters, Y's Men, Muscatine Area Heritage Association, Art Center Board of Trustees, and many other Muscatine community and civic organizations and initiatives.

He truly enjoyed being involved in civic organizations, being involved in programs portraying Mark Twain and Norman Baker, giving travelogues of several of his overseas trips, and was an avid reader and life-long student of history.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Leta Churchill of Muscatine; his children, Alan Chittick and wife, Cindy, of Waunakee, Wisconsin, Sondra Clark and husband, Wood, of McMinnville, Oregon, Valerie Chittick and husband, Paul, of Iowa City, Heather Haley and husband, Doug, of DeWitt, and Lisa Sherry of Charlotte, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Wayne Churchill.