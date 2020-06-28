Daniel Frederick "DP" Passig

September 19, 1939-June 24, 2020

DEWITT-Daniel Frederick "DP" Passig, 80, died Wednesday morning, June 24, 2020, at Caraton Commons, DePere, Wisconsin.

Dan was born September 19, 1939, in Charlotte to the late Rinehardt and Alta (Ketelsen) Passig. He was a 1958 graduate of Welton Consolidate School. Dan married Ruth Ann Grimm September 19, 1958, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt. DP farmed and owned and operated Passig Trucking with his son, Roger for 25 years. In later years, he drove for various other companies. His wife Ruth preceded him in death September 3, 2012.

He was a member of the Welton Volunteer Fire Department. Dan was a people person and enjoyed visiting with them. He also enjoyed his horses, hunting and snowmobiling. Above all Dan loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are children, Roger (Jody) Passig, DeWitt and Julie (Gary) Reuter, Denmark, Wisconsin; grandchildren; Isaiah (Heidi) Reuter, Justin Reuter, Chelsey (Jim) Hertel and Cody (Meghan) Berger; great-grandchildren, Zaiden, Adalyn and Hazel Reuter, Hailey and Mia Hertel and Brynlee, Madilynn, Finnigan and Oliver Berger; siblings, Sylvia Bowman, Fred (Vickie) Passig and Sally (Gary) Knutsen; sisters-in-law, Jean Passig, Terri Shelton and Rita West.

Also preceding him in death were brothers, Duane and Rodney; brothers-in-law, Robert Bowman, Virgil Meyer and Earnest West and a sister-in-law, Rose Ada Meyer.

A private service will be held Friday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Pastor Brandon Pangman will officiate with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt. Funeral and graveside services may be viewed at 11:00 a.m., Friday at http://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Family and friends are invited to Roger and Jody's farm for a Celebration of Life Luncheon following the graveside service. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a donation to your local volunteer fire department in Dan's name would be appreciated.

