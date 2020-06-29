Kenneth "Ken" Ralph Huizenga

July 30, 1927-June 27, 2020

FULTON, IL-Kenneth "Ken" Ralph Huizenga, 92 of Fulton, IL passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling, IL.

He was born on July 30, 1927 in Newton Township, the son of Ralph and Grace (Juist) Huizenga. He married Wilhelmina "Minnie" Huizenga on February 25, 1948 in Fulton. She passed away April 21, 2010. Ken farmed with his late wife in rural Erie for 20 years. Following farming, when their family moved to Fulton, he drove a milk truck and also worked for the late Herman DeVries in construction. Ken was a welder for the railroad and did plumbing and pipefitting for Loos' Plumbing and ComEd (Exelon) through Local Union 25. Ken retired as a pipefitter with Local Union 25 where he had also been a training instructor. He was a faithful member of 1st Reformed Church having served in the Consistory as a Deacon and an Elder and also taught adult Bible study. Ken enjoyed woodworking, golfing, gardening, feeding hummingbirds, coffee hour with friends, and working on and restoring his 1954 Chevy Plus pickup truck. He loved spending time with his family, especially following and attending his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's functions and sporting events.

Survivors include: his son David "Dick" (Brenda) Huizenga of Fulton and his daughter Deb (Vince) Stuart of Fulton; his sister Eunice (Leland) Swanson of Fulton and his sister-in-law Flora Huizenga of Fulton; his grandchildren: Kim (Scot) Schaumburg, Andrea (Dave Houtz) Huizenga, Brad (Bri) Stuart, and Lisa (Nick) Petersen; his great grandchildren: Austin, Aiden, and Autumn Schaumburg, Victoria and Andrew Houtz, Isla and Coby Stuart, and Kole and Elaina Petersen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brothers Robert and Harold; and an infant grandson.

Private family services and burial will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at the Fulton Township Cemetery with Ken Renkes officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rock River Hospice & Home in Sterling, IL

Arrangement by McDonald Funeral Home, Fulton. Online condolences at mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com