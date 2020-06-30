Sarah A. Gott
Sarah A. Gott, 22, of East Moline, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 29, 2020
Sarah was a beautiful and radiant soul. She lit up the room when she walked in, always had a smile on her face no matter what. Her laugh will forever be imprinted in the back of my mind, ringing in my ears. Ill never forget you. Fly high, beautiful. Ill miss you forever.
Hannah Likes
Friend
June 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
robert hubbard
Friend
