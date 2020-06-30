Loren Paper
April 8, 1956- June 28, 2020

STOCKTON-Loren Paper, 64, of Stockton, IA., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after an extended illness. Per Loren's wishes cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Loren's name to New Liberty Fire Department or Bennett Ambulance. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com

Loren was born on April 8, 1956 in Davenport, Iowa to Elmer and Loretta Paper. He is a 1974 graduate of Bennett Community School. He spent most of his life farming and showing dairy cattle. Loren was passionate about farming and the agriculture community. He retired in 2013. He enjoyed hunting and target shooting. He loved his nieces and nephews very much, they held a special place in his heart.

Those left to cherish his memory include his siblings: Randall (Lisa) Paper, Russell (Heather) Paper, Pam Kucera, and Nyle (Teresa) Paper; and nine nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
