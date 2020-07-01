Edith M. Weimer

November 26, 1929-June 29, 2020

ERIE-Edith M. Weimer, 90, of Erie, IL, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home. Public visitation will be from 4-7 pm on Thursday, July 2nd at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Face coverings are recommended and social distancing will be observed. Due to restrictions on gatherings, funeral services will be private. A video recording of the service will be available for viewing later in the day Friday by going to Edith's obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬The Muscular Dystrophy Association or the Erie Fire and Ambulance services.

Edith was born November 26, 1929 in Fenton, IL, the daughter of Roy and Ethel (Funderburgh) Blasdell. She married Glen Weimer on December 6, 1947. Edith worked multiple jobs, including Ida's Café and Russ' Café, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed crocheting, clipping articles from the newspaper, and especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren

Edith is survived by her son, Ronald Weimer, Morrison; son-in-law, Michael Steimle, Erie; sister, Susan (Bob) Englekens, Fulton; sister-in-law, Shirley Blasdell, Morrison; grandchildren, Todd (Lisa) Weimer, Bryan Steimle, Michelle (Mark) Quinn, Jeff (Ali) Steimle, Brad (Christina) Steimle; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; daughter, Linda Steimle; grandson, Justin Weimer; and siblings, Louis Blasdell, Ida Hovey and George Blasdell in infancy. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.