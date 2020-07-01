Murry L. Fitzer

June 15, 1952-June 30, 2020

WILTON-Murry L. Fitzer, 68, of Wilton, IA, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home.

Murry was born in Davenport, IA on June 15, 1952 to Herchal and Bernadine (Guttenfelder) Fitzer.

Murry graduated from Durant High School in 1970 and from the University of Northern Iowa in 1975 with a BA in business administration.

He married Connie Boorn. He later married Julie L. Terhune on February 27, 2010 in West Liberty, IA.

Murry was the CEO of Florilli Corp in West Liberty and farmed his family farm in Cedar County with his son,Tommy.

He was a member of the Iowa Motor Truck Association. He enjoyed landscaping and working in his yard. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 PM to 7 PM, July 2, 2020 at the Bentley Funeral Home in Durant, IA. Masks are recommended, but not required.

A private family celebration of Murry's life will be held.

Murry is survived and loving remembered by his wife Julie; children: Erik (April) Fitzer of Haymarket, VA and Tommy (Erin) Fitzer of Wilton, Heather (Rob) Wheeler of Colorado Springs, CO, McKensey (Travis) Sorensen of Wilton and Chantz Brooks of Wilton; his mother, Bernadine Fitzer of Durant; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; sisters: Mary (John) Haila of Ames and Dr. Melody (Lauren) Sangret-Fitzer of Gladwin, MI and his brother Mike (Patti) Fitzer of Mountain Home, AR.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial contributions may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or the American Cancer Society in his memory.

