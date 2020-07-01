Lois H. Coppock

April 19, 1925-June 29, 2020

BETTENDORF-Lois H. Coppock (Mrs. Max L.) passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Riverview Manor nursing home. A small private service will be held at the cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lois' name to the Bettendorf Public Library Foundation. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Lois was born April 19, 1925 to George and Veva Hamann in Davenport, Iowa. After graduating from Central High School, she received her Bachelors Degree in English from Augustana College in 1949 and in 1958 married Max L. Coppock. Lois was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf, and enjoyed volunteering her time and energy at Genesis East Hospital, the Bettendorf Public Library, and Mark Twain elementary school.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Max, sisters Alice, and Betty, brother Robert, brothers-in-law John Fischer, Spencer (Bud) Sidney and Donald Brown, and nephew Paul Fischer.

Lois is survived by her three children, William of Bettendorf, John of Middleton, Wisconsin, and James (Laura) of Mill Creek, Washington; her grandchildren Jane and Max, her sister Nancy, sister-in-law Verna, and many neices and nephews.