Thomas "Tom" A. Ertel

July 3, 1945- June 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Thomas "Tom" A. Ertel, 74, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. A private family service will be held. Tom will be laid to rest at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Tom's name to the Center of Active Seniors (CASI). Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.therungemortuary.com.

Tom was born on July 3, 1945 in Wyandotte, Michigan to Francis and Rita Ertel. In 1971, he married the love of his life, Victoria Enders. They went onto enjoy 48 years of marriage. Tom spent 28 years as a special education teacher. He loved his students and loved teaching. After Tom retired in 2006, he volunteered at Jefferson Grade School taking part in the "Listen to Me Read" program through CASI. Tom loved traveling with his family, crossword puzzles, and trains.

He will be remembered as a very loving, generous, humorous person that always thought of others before himself.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife; siblings, Joe (Connie) Ertel and Therese (Marc) Devlin; niece, Jennifer Duex; nephews, Matthew Ertel and Paul Ertel; great-nieces, Samantha Duex and Lyndsay (Omar) Aleman; and great-nephews, Justin Duex, Nicholas Duex, and Christopher Duex.

He is proceeded in death by his mother; sisters, Rita (Bill) Tate and Mary Sturm; niece, Melinda Tate; and nephew, Tony Tate.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
