Darrel Alan Blumer
Darrel Alan Blumer

November 29, 1951-June 17, 2020

DAVENPORT-Darrel Alan Blumer, 68, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Bulverde, Texas. He was born on November 29, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa.

He spent most of his life in Davenport Iowa; however, he enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren, so during the winter months he would travel to see them in Arizona, Georgia, and Texas. Darrel was a quiet soul and very easy going. He was a hard-dedicated worker and spent 11 years working at International Harvester in his 20s and for the rest of his life, he was an avid construction worker/siding applicator. He was definitely a jack of all trades and helped so many family members and friends.

He was survived by his children Jacqueline (Mykel) Andaloro from Bulverde, Texas, Jennifer (John) Rockelmann from Evans Georgia, and Joshua (Erin) Blumer from Mesa, Arizona; Seven Grandchildren Tristen and Taylor Andaloro, Makena and Johnny Rockelmann, Madison, Kyndra, and Joshua Blumer; Siblings Duretta Blumer, Glen Blumer, Michael (Laura) Blumer, Pam Wilson, Thomas, and Jerry Blumer and many extended family members from Davenport, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Dale Sr. and Dorothy Blumer, sister Madeline "Maggie" Arguello, brother Dale Blumer Jr., and a sister in infancy, Therese Blumer. May they rest in peace.

Even though he was a quiet man, he left an impact on many family members and friends by being true to himself. He will be truly missed.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
