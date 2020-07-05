Elena Jessica Schaefer

July 24, 2014-June 28, 2020

SAVANNA-Elena Jessica Schaefer, 5, of Savanna, IL, passed away tragically on Sunday, June 28, 2020. A visitation will be held, Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2pm to 5pm at Law Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, IL. There will be a time of sharing at 5pm, that day. A memorial fund has been established in Elena's name. Family and friends are invited to share in her life at lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

Elena was born July 24, 2014, in Clinton, IA, the daughter of Ernst and Jessica (Nicewanner) Schaefer. It quickly became apparent to everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her, that she was a beautiful soul. She loved her family dearly, and that love always was, and will continue to be reciprocated by her family, on to sweet Elena. During this incredibly difficult time, Jessica and Ernst put together some words, capturing Elena's spirit and legacy.

"Elena was taken from our family too soon. She was a bright star in our lives. She had a beautiful personality, and just as beautiful of a smile. She loved everyone she came in contact with. If you were having a bad day, she was there to make you forget your problems. Our family will miss her dearly. She took a piece of all of us when she left."

Though we've lost a shining light in our community, we can find some solace in knowing that sweet little Elena will be with all those whom she loved, now and for all of their days. She will be dearly missed by her parents, Ernst and Jessica; her siblings, Jonathan and Breanna Schaefer; grandparents, William "Bill" and Mary Schaefer, of Palatine, IL, and John and Barb Statdfield, of Freeport, IL; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Elena is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Betty "Mimi" Miller