1/2
Jan D. Summers
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jan D. Summers

May 13, 1944-July 1, 2020

AUBURN, WA-Memorial services for Jan D. Summers, 76, of Auburn, WA, formerly of Bluegrass, IA, will be 6 pm Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. The services will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/ Visitation will be one hour prior. Mr. Summers died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Aspen Health and Rehab, Silvis, IL

Jan was born May 13, 1944, in Rock Island, IL, the son of Harold and Doris (Chambers) Summers.

He was a graduate of Rock Island High School, where he had been an All Star in Football and Basketball. In his earlier years he had been a milk man for Bakers Dairy. He later started Summers Painting and Drywall which he ran for over 40 years. He was a very generous man who loved animals. He enjoyed fishing, playing volleyball, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Tammy (Brett) Packard, WA, Susan (Mark) LaVergne Edgewood, WA , Grey (Stephanie) Summers, Moline, IL, and Audrey Summers, Port Byron, IL; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 2 on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elaine; and brother, Neil Summers.

Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Service
06:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved