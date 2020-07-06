1/1
Paula Griffin
1942 - 2020
Paula Griffin

March 11, 1942-July 3, 2020

BETTENDORF-Paula Griffin, 78, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Bettendorf Health Care. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m. at The Runge Mortuary, Davenport, with visitation from 9-10 a.m. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center (HDC). Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Paula was born on March 11, 1942, in Charleston, Missouri, to Eldred N. and Judith (Stark) Griffin. She was one of the original members of the Handicapped Development Center, Davenport, and worked there for many years. She was on the cutting edge of special education in Davenport.

Paula enjoyed bowling, singing and dancing (especially to Elvis Presley), and watching western movies. Anyone who met her loved her. Paula was a unique and loving person.

Those surviving to cherish her memory include her brother, Stan (Sharon) Griffin; sister, Suzanne (Steve) Felderman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and by a brother, Steven Griffin.



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
JUL
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
